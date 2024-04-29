Ive drops ‘Heya’ MV, second EP ‘Ive Switch’

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to indicate that Ive will resume their world tour in June, not May.

K-pop girl group Ive has returned with their highly anticipated second EP, “Ive Switch,” along with the music video for title track “Heya.”

Key points:

The new album highlights Ive ’s musical versatility, with tracks dedicated to showcasing their multifaceted nature.

Fans have praised the music video for “Heya” for its stunning visuals and nod to traditional culture.

The release cuts through the group’s first world tour, “Show What I Have,” which will head to Europe in June.

The details:

“Ive Switch” includes six songs. Its two title tracks, “Heya” and “Accendio,” paint “contrasting performances,” member Liz said at a press conference.

Member Wonyoung, who penned B-side track “Blue Heart,” highlighted the EP’s theme of showing a “different” Ive. Meanwhile, Gaeul noted how the album retells love stories with a self-reliant twist.

“Heya” pairs an upbeat, catchy melody with enchanting lyrics and choreography. Its now-trending music video presents Ive in a colorful, paper mache-like world.

Ive fans, affectionately known as Dive, lauded the group’s vocals in “Heya,” with many taking note of its captivating pre-chorus. They also commended the music video for its concept and visuals, which incorporate traditional imagery.

Ive engaged fans with a comeback talk live session and an album unboxing on their YouTube channel. They also started a “Heya” dance challenge on TikTok.

“Ive Switch” is Ive’s first release since their first EP, “I’ve Mine,” six months ago. The group is currently on their first world tour, “Show What I Have,” which will resume in June in Europe and continue to Latin America and Australia before concluding with an encore concert in Japan.