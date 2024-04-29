Ive drops ‘Heya’ MV, second EP ‘Ive Switch’
Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to indicate that Ive will resume their world tour in June, not May.
K-pop girl group Ive has returned with their highly anticipated second EP, “Ive Switch,” along with the music video for title track “Heya.”
Key points:
- The new album highlights Ive’s musical versatility, with tracks dedicated to showcasing their multifaceted nature.
- Fans have praised the music video for “Heya” for its stunning visuals and nod to traditional culture.
- The release cuts through the group’s first world tour, “Show What I Have,” which will head to Europe in June.
The details:
- “Ive Switch” includes six songs. Its two title tracks, “Heya” and “Accendio,” paint “contrasting performances,” member Liz said at a press conference.
- Member Wonyoung, who penned B-side track “Blue Heart,” highlighted the EP’s theme of showing a “different” Ive. Meanwhile, Gaeul noted how the album retells love stories with a self-reliant twist.
- “Heya” pairs an upbeat, catchy melody with enchanting lyrics and choreography. Its now-trending music video presents Ive in a colorful, paper mache-like world.
- Ive fans, affectionately known as Dive, lauded the group’s vocals in “Heya,” with many taking note of its captivating pre-chorus. They also commended the music video for its concept and visuals, which incorporate traditional imagery.
- Ive engaged fans with a comeback talk live session and an album unboxing on their YouTube channel. They also started a “Heya” dance challenge on TikTok.
- “Ive Switch” is Ive’s first release since their first EP, “I’ve Mine,” six months ago. The group is currently on their first world tour, “Show What I Have,” which will resume in June in Europe and continue to Latin America and Australia before concluding with an encore concert in Japan.
