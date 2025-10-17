Israel-Hamas deal sparks cautious optimism from Asian American leaders

President Donald Trump hailed the release of the final hostages held by Hamas as a “historic dawn of a new Middle East” after brokering a ceasefire that ended nearly two years of conflict in Gaza. The deal, reached with Qatari and Egyptian mediation, freed 20 remaining hostages and opened a narrow path for renewed diplomacy in the region. In Washington, the moment was met with both gratitude and restraint, as leaders urged that the fragile calm be used to rebuild and prevent the return of war.

Renewed responsibility

In a statement released to The Rebel Yellow, Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) described the ceasefire as “a day of promise” but cautioned that realizing peace would take sustained work. He urged continued U.S. engagement to “help the Palestinian people recover from the violence and empower them to rebuild Gaza without Hamas’ rule” while ensuring that “the Israeli people never again endure the horrors of October 7th.” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) echoed that sentiment, calling the outcome “an incredible relief” for families reuniting with loved ones and saying the moment should mark “a turning point” in efforts to end the war and pursue a two-state solution.

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) also welcomed the deal, saying it gave “millions around the world” reason to hope after years of despair. She credited “the hard-fought negotiations between the Trump Administration, Israel, and partners across the Middle East,” adding that it offers a chance “to start building peace” in the region.

Balancing hope with accountability

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said the release represented “a time of joy, reunion, and hope” but stressed that humanitarian access and accountability are essential for lasting peace. She urged the U.S. to help sustain the ceasefire, ensure aid reaches Gaza, and support “a just resolution that sees the recognition of a Palestinian state.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris similarly praised the diplomatic effort as “an important first step toward a more hopeful future,” while emphasizing that “there is still much more work to do to secure a lasting peace.” In New York, mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said the moment “offers a glimmer of hope” but argued that “we have watched as our tax dollars have funded a genocide,” urging a reassessment of U.S. involvement in the conflict.

