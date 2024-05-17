Watch: YouTuber IShowSpeed confronts Korean fan over alleged use of racial slur
YouTuber IShowSpeed confronted a fan during a trip in South Korea over the latter’s alleged use of a racial slur while referring to him.
Key points:
- IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., confronted the male fan during a livestream about an offensive X post the latter had allegedly written.
- The post, which contained an N-word in the caption, has since been deleted.
- The fan denied writing the post, claiming it came from a fake account.
The details:
- IShowSpeed, or simply Speed, drew a crowd of fans during his recent visit to South Korea. He collaborated with K-pop girl group Kiss Of Life, but the reception was not universally positive.
- While livestreaming on the streets, Speed recognized a fan he had met earlier and confronted him about an X post with a racial slur in the caption. It read “I’m hapy I meet ISpeed, I love my n*gger ISpeed.”
- The fan vehemently denied writing the slur, showing what he claimed to be the original post to prove his innocence.
- Further investigation revealed that the post originated from an X account that is now unavailable. The fan’s apparent original post, which was on Instagram, expressed excitement about meeting Speed.
- The fan subsequently made another Instagram post, maintaining his innocence and suggesting that Speed may have known it was a misunderstanding.
“I wanted to tell him it was a misunderstanding, haha. I think he knew that it wasn’t me and that it was a fake account. But he was picking on me for fun? Haha. Anyway, thanks to him, I had another fun night.”
- However, the fan, whose handle is @like.__.dog, included an overlay text of the N-word in his new post while explaining he did not say it.
Share this Article
Share this Article