Watch: YouTuber IShowSpeed confronts Korean fan over alleged use of racial slur

YouTuber IShowSpeed confronted a fan during a trip in South Korea over the latter’s alleged use of a racial slur while referring to him.

Key points:

The details:

“I wanted to tell him it was a misunderstanding, haha. I think he knew that it wasn’t me and that it was a fake account. But he was picking on me for fun? Haha. Anyway, thanks to him, I had another fun night.”