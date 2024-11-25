End violence against women now

Nov. 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, commemorating the 1960 assassination of the Mirabal sisters by the Trujillo regime in the Dominican Republic. This day also launches 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, culminating in International Human Rights Day on Dec. 10.

The need for action is urgent: the UN reports that 19% of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner. For Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women, this figure ranges from 21-55%, with victims reportedly experiencing rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner. Barriers to seeking help include cultural stigmas, language barriers and immigration status.