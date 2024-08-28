‘The Influencer’ winner loses prize money after allegedly leaking win

South Korean YouTuber Oh Byeong-min, better known as Oking, was disqualified from receiving his 300 million won ($225,300) prize money after winning Netflix reality show “The Influencer.” The 30-year-old content creator was accused of disclosing his victory to others in January, several months before the show began airing on Aug. 6.