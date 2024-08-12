Indonesia claims two historic golds at Paris 2024
Indonesia secured its first-ever Olympic gold medals outside of badminton at the Paris Olympics, marking the nation’s most successful Olympic performance since 1992, when it won two golds, two silvers and a bronze. Veddriq Leonardo won the gold in the inaugural men’s speed climbing event, while weightlifter Rizki Juniansyah clinched the men’s 73-kilogram gold with an Olympic record-breaking clean and jerk.
- Historic victory for Leonardo: Leonardo, a 27-year-old former world record holder, clinched Indonesia’s ninth Olympic gold medal by completing the climb in 4.75 seconds, a mere 0.02 seconds ahead of China’s Wu Peng. “I feel very happy, very joyful,” he expressed after his historic win. “My heart raced (in the competition), but I stayed focused and finished it.”
- Juniansyah’s golden performance: Juniansyah contributed another Olympic gold with a total lift of 354 kilograms, setting a new Olympic clean and jerk record. The 21-year-old shared his emotions, stating, “There are no words that can describe how I am feeling. You saw me crying because it’s been such an emotional and beautiful experience, and I am already looking towards the future.”
