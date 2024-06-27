Indian physicists discover faster new formula for pi

While investigating connections between string theory and quantum field theory, researchers Arnab Saha and Aninda Sinha at the Indian Institute of Science stumbled upon a new way to calculate pi.

The new formula, which employs a series representation, can determine pi to 10 decimal places using only 30 terms, a significant improvement over the billions of terms required by the traditional Madhava series. Although the new formula converges more rapidly, it is more complex and potentially less intuitive than the traditional approach.