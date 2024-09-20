Indian migrants surge in US via Canada border
Indian nationals are increasingly entering the U.S. illegally through Canada, driven by economic opportunities and facilitated by smuggling networks operating along the U.S.-Canada border. This surge in crossings at the northern border has drawn attention from authorities on both sides.
- How they are doing it: Many migrants enter through remote areas of the northern border, often on foot and guided by smugglers who advertise their services on platforms like TikTok. The migrants are promised safe passage through treacherous terrain for hefty fees, sometimes as high as $5,000. “I had to walk through the forest and at night it’s dark and there’s lots of trees and bushes, and the forest is full of mud because of the rain,” Shivam, who illegally crossed a few weeks ago, told NPR. Their routes typically involve crossing from southern Quebec into New York or Vermont. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found a 95% increase in illegal crossings from Canada in 2023, with Indian nationals comprising nearly 60%. This year alone, the Swanton sector, covering parts of Quebec, New York and Vermont, recorded 13,000 apprehensions, a 526% increase from 2022. CBP attributes this spike to “transnational criminal organizations” exploiting migrants.
- The big picture: Despite Canada’s more lenient visa policies, many migrants believe the U.S. offers better job prospects, higher wages and a stronger currency. Pablo Bose, a scholar from the University of Vermont, notes that Indian migrants tend to find work in industries like hospitality and services in cities such as New York and Chicago, where they can integrate into large immigrant communities. The appeal of the U.S. economy is compounded by the difficulty of obtaining U.S. visas and the lengthy processing times for legal immigration. Experts predict that the illegal crossings will continue as student visa restrictions tighten in Canada and economic pressures persist in India.
Share this Article
Share this Article