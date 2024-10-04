Indian American professor becomes 1st Dalit recipient of $800K MacArthur ‘genius grant
Indian American historian and University of Cincinnati professor Shailaja Paik has been named one of 22 recipients of the 2024 MacArthur Fellowship, which celebrates individuals with extraordinary creativity and potential. Paik, recognized for her groundbreaking research on Dalit women and caste discrimination, is set to receive $800,000 over five years as part of the prestigious award.
- About her work: Paik, a distinguished research professor, focuses her work on the experiences of Dalit women, who face entrenched social and economic marginalization. Her recent book, “The Vulgarity of Caste: Dalits, Sexuality, and Humanity in Modern India,” discusses the Tamasha art form, a traditional folk theater performed predominantly by Dalit women in Maharashtra, which has often been marginalized as “vulgar.” The project explores how societal perceptions affect the dignity and opportunities of these women.
- The first Dalit grantee: Born into a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Paik told NPR that she was able to overcome numerous obstacles thanks largely to her father’s emphasis on education. She credited her upbringing and educational journey with shaping her commitment to documenting the experiences of marginalized communities. As the first Dalit person to be named a MacArthur fellow, she joins a prestigious group that has included notable figures across various fields. The MacArthur Foundation praised her research for “elucidating the enduring nature of caste discrimination” and its impact on Dalit women’s dignity and personhood.
