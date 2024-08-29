Over 24,000 Indian Americans sign up for Modi’s community event
More than 24,000 Indian Americans from at least 42 states registered to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “The Modi and US Progress Together” address at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Sep. 22.
The expected attendance for the one-day event far exceeds the venue’s maximum capacity of 16,000. “We’re going to do our best to expand seating arrangements and coordinate with our Welcome Partners to prioritize final seat allocations to those who will confirm they expect to attend,” the event’s organizer, Indo-American Community of USA (IACU), said.
