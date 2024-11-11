Meet the first Indian American elected to Congress from Virginia
Democrat Suhas Subramanyam made history as the first Indian American elected from Virginia, securing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 10th Congressional District.
- Voting results: Subramanyam, who is currently a state senator, garnered 52.1% (207,131) of the vote compared to Republican Mike Clancy’s 47.9% (190,256), according to unofficial results. “I am honored and humbled that the people of Virginia’s 10th District put their trust in me to take on the toughest fights and deliver results in Congress,” Subramanyam told his supporters. He also expressed personal ties to the district, emphasizing that it is where he got married and raising his daughters. Despite Clancy’s attacks, which included allegations that Subramanyam covered up sexual assaults in schools — a claim he vigorously denied — Subramanyam maintained a forward-looking tone. The Democrat’s campaign found support across party lines, including endorsements from both Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton — whose seat he is filling — and former Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock. Subramanyam pledged to advocate for women’s healthcare, environmental protections and economic issues while opposing corporate influence in politics.
- About Subramanyam: Subramanyam’s journey from being the son of Indian immigrants to serving in Congress reflects a lifelong dedication to service. His parents, who immigrated in the late 1970s through Dulles Airport, instilled values of family, service and education. Subramanyam’s early experiences included volunteering to rebuild post-Katrina New Orleans while at Tulane University and later working as a policy aide on Capitol Hill. After earning a law degree at Northwestern University, he served as a White House advisor under President Barack Obama, tackling technology and national security issues. Elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, he has passed legislation to lower drug costs, prevent toll hikes and return overcharged energy fees to consumers. Subramanyam’s victory also prompts a special election for his state Senate seat, with firehouse primaries and a special vote set to determine his successor before the General Assembly reconvenes in January.
