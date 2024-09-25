India detects first case of deadlier mpox virus strain in Kerala

India has reported its first case of the more severe Clade Ib strain of mpox, raising global concerns due to the strain’s rapid spread.

The case was detected in a 38-year-old man in Kerala who had traveled from Dubai. This strain, previously confined to the Democratic Republic of Congo, was declared a global health emergency by WHO after spreading to new countries, including Sweden and Thailand, which previously ​​recorded Asia’s first case of the strain in August.