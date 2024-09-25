India cements global chess dominance with 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad double victories

India cemented its dominance in the global chess arena by winning both the men’s and women’s team gold medals at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Alongside the team triumphs, India also claimed four individual golds, marking a new high point for the nation’s chess legacy.

Big wins: India’s men’s team, composed of Gukesh Dommaraju, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Harikrishna Pentala, Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and Srinath Narayanan as captain, secured gold with 21 points, defeating Slovenia 3.5-0.5 in the final round. Gukesh and Erigaisi earned individual gold medals for their stellar board performances. Meanwhile, the women’s team, featuring Vantika Agrawal, Divya Deshmukh, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Tania Sachdev and Abhijit Kunte as captain, delivered a dominant display, defeating Azerbaijan in the final round to clinch gold with 19 points. Notably, Deshmukh remained undefeated, contributing crucial performances and winning individual gold on board three.

A country’s legacy: India’s journey in chess has evolved dramatically since its first Olympiad participation in 1956. The breakthrough came with Viswanathan Anand, India’s first Grandmaster in 1988 who later became a five-time World Champion. Following in Anand’s footsteps, a new generation of players like Gukesh — who became the youngest-ever FIDE Candidates winner at 17 this year — have propelled the South Asian country to new heights. The double gold at the 2024 Olympiad represents India’s first-ever team golds at the event, following previous successes like bronze in 2014 and 2022. This victory signals a bright future, with many experts predicting India will remain a chess powerhouse for years to come.