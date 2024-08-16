IKEA Taiwan’s joss paper cake for Hungry Ghost Festival ignites discussion
IKEA Taiwan has released a joss paper-like (ghost money) cake in celebration of the Hungry Ghost Festival, which takes place on Sunday.
The cake, made from eggs, sugar, emulsifier, butter, and flour, costs 85 New Taiwan dollars ($2.60) and quickly sold out after its release on Aug. 10. Some Chinese commenters found IKEA Taiwan’s joss paper cake humorous, with one person joking, “If I eat it, am I a ghost?” while others thought the treat was safe for the environment, writing, “Please replace gold paper with this kind of tribute. It is environmentally friendly and saves money.” Joss papers resemble money that Chinese people burn during offering ceremonies for their ancestors or deceased loved ones.
Share this Article
Share this Article