iHeartRadio misidentifies Bowen Yang as Jon M. Chu on Instagram

IHeartRadio Broadway’s Instagram account has come under fire for mistakenly tagging comedian Bowen Yang as “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu in a recent post.

The post , which features a photo of Yang at the “ Wicked ” movie premiere in New York City, was captioned “Dancing through NYC for the @wickedmovie premiere.” Yang plays Pfannee in the film, a classmate of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

The incident has sparked outrage on the Reddit , with users criticizing the account for the blatant mistake and highlighting the recurring issue of misidentifying Asian individuals. Many have expressed sympathy for both Yang and Chu , emphasizing the disrespect shown towards both.

While the Instagram post remains live, the tag has been removed.