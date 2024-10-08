Seattle police seek help in IDing suspect in racist assault on elderly Asian man

around 8 p.m. near the 5300 block of South Henderson Street, where the suspect, described as a Black man, used a racial slur during the assault. When police arrived, the suspect fled into Be’er Sheva Park and later entered the Lake Washington Apartments at 9061 Seward Park Avenue South, where authorities believe he resides.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has released images of the suspect, who was captured on surveillance camera fleeing the scene in a green hoodie and black pants. Authorities are also

looking to identify

three witnesses who were present during the assault. Anyone with information is urged to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tipline at (206) 223-5000.