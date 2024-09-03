Hwasa’s fans confused after comment appears to call them ‘dumb mfs’
A recent Instagram post from Mamamoo’s Hwasa showing moments from the beach caused a stir among fans due to an automated English caption that read “For the dumb mfs that would be choked.”
The original Korean caption, however, stated “목이빠졌을무무청이들에게,” which actually means “For the Moomoos whose necks fell out.” In Korean, the phrase “neck falls out” is used to describe someone who has been eagerly anticipating something for a long time. Meanwhile, “Moomoo,” for the uninitiated, refers to Mamamoo fans. Thus, Hwasa — who is currently on her solo “Fancon” tour — simply intended to thank Mamamoo fans for their patience.
