Meet Kirby, Houston Zoo’s new baby Asian elephant

The Houston Zoo on Friday welcomed Kirby, a 314-pound female Asian elephant calf born to 34-year-old Shanti after a 19-hour labor.

The pachyderm strengthens the zoo ’s growing herd, joining siblings Joy (born 2017) and Nelson (born 2020). Kirby stood within six minutes , walked within 25 minutes and began nursing just 90 minutes after birth. Her father is 58-year-old Thailand, Shanti’s longtime mate. As Shanti and Kirby bond behind the scenes, keepers are observing key milestones like communication and weight goals before their public debut.

Asian elephants are endangered , with wild populations declining due to habitat loss, poaching and human conflict. Houston Zoo contributes to their conservation through tracking initiatives in Asia.

Notably, Kirby’s birth coincides with the arrival of a jaguar cub, born to first-time mother Vida on Nov. 6, showcasing a season of new life at the zoo.