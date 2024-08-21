Man sentenced for double murder at restaurant in Houston’s Little Saigon
A 51-year-old repeat offender, Bich Xuan Dang, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his involvement in a double murder at a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston’s Little Saigon neighborhood in 2022, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Thursday. “This was a brutal shooting at a place that should be safe for families and for all Houstonians. It’s important to the community, as well as the victims’ families, that everyone involved be held accountable,” Ogg said in a statement.
- Catch up: On Oct. 5, 2022, Dang, along with two other men, walked into Tai Loi restaurant and fatally shot Hanh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51, while they were sitting inside a booth. The shooting, captured on surveillance video, was preceded by an attempted extortion of $1,000 at a nearby Vietnamese business. Dang was arrested on Oct. 16 after an hours-long standoff with SWAT. He pleaded guilty to the murder charges just before his trial was set to begin, ensuring he cannot appeal the conviction or sentence. Dang must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
- Ongoing investigation: The case against the other arrested suspect, Hieu Trong Nguyen, is still pending, while a third suspect, who is also described as Asian, remains at large. Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
