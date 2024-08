Man sentenced for double murder at restaurant in Houston’s Little Saigon

A 51-year-old repeat offender, Bich Xuan Dang, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for his involvement in a double murder at a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston’s Little Saigon neighborhood in 2022, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Thursday. “This was a brutal shooting at a place that should be safe for families and for all Houstonians. It’s important to the community, as well as the victims’ families, that everyone involved be held accountable,” Ogg said in a statement