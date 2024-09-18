US lawmakers target Beijing in first-ever ‘China Week’

In the House of Representatives’ first-ever “China Week” last week, members passed 28 bills targeting China to address national security concerns and reduce U.S. dependence on Chinese technology. The measures, including the revival of the Trump-era “China Initiative” to combat espionage, limitations on foreign farmland purchases, increased congressional oversight of scientific agreements and potential closure of Hong Kong’s trade offices in the U.S., were passed just weeks before pivotal midterm elections, with Republicans positioning themselves as tougher on China than Democrats.