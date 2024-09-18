US lawmakers target Beijing in first-ever ‘China Week’
In the House of Representatives’ first-ever “China Week” last week, members passed 28 bills targeting China to address national security concerns and reduce U.S. dependence on Chinese technology. The measures, including the revival of the Trump-era “China Initiative” to combat espionage, limitations on foreign farmland purchases, increased congressional oversight of scientific agreements and potential closure of Hong Kong’s trade offices in the U.S., were passed just weeks before pivotal midterm elections, with Republicans positioning themselves as tougher on China than Democrats.
- How the floor voted: While several bills passed with bipartisan support, others divided the House. Republicans pushed through a bill requiring Senate approval for international pandemic agreements, which Democrats opposed, favoring collaboration with the World Health Organization. A controversial measure revived the Trump-era “China Initiative” to combat espionage, criticized by Democrats for targeting Chinese American researchers, but it passed 237-180. Some bills, such as restrictions on drones and Chinese biotech contracts, received broad bipartisan backing. A bill targeting Hong Kong’s trade offices also passed with overwhelming support, responding to Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in the region.
- Shortcomings and challenges: Not all intended legislation made it to the floor. Bills addressing outbound investment in sensitive Chinese sectors and lowering import tax thresholds faced industry pushback and committee infighting, prompting criticism from Democrats that the efforts did not go far enough. “What’s weak about this package is what’s not in there,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.). Some successful measures, such as those targeting foreign farmland purchases, stirred concerns about discrimination but gained significant support, with lawmakers emphasizing the need to monitor foreign ownership near sensitive sites. Scientific cooperation also became a focus, with a new bill requiring congressional oversight on U.S.-China science agreements, a response to concerns over Beijing exploiting these partnerships to access sensitive technologies.
