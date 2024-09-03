Enjoy hotpot and a movie at the same time at this Kuala Lumpur cinema
A cinema in Kuala Lumpur is set to introduce a unique experience for Malaysian moviegoers: enjoying hotpot while watching a movie.
Dadi Cinema announced the news in a Facebook post on Saturday, sharing pictures of the hotpot cinema. The images feature Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong enjoying a hotpot alongside other fortunate moviegoers during his visit to promote his movie “The Unwavering Brotherhood.” The photos sparked some confusion among Facebook users, with one commenting, “How you going to cook and eat hotpot in the dark?” Another critical user commented in part, “Eeeeew… I can imagine the smell sticking on to the carpet over time.”
Share this Article
Share this Article