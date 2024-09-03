Enjoy hotpot and a movie at the same time at this Kuala Lumpur cinema

via Dadi Cinema

A cinema in Kuala Lumpur is set to introduce a unique experience for Malaysian moviegoers: enjoying hotpot while watching a movie. Dadi Cinema announced the news in a Facebook post on Saturday, sharing pictures of the hotpot cinema. The images feature Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong enjoying a hotpot alongside other fortunate moviegoers during his visit to promote his movie “The Unwavering Brotherhood.” The photos sparked some confusion among Facebook users, with one commenting , “How you going to cook and eat hotpot in the dark?” Another critical user commented in part, “Eeeeew… I can imagine the smell sticking on to the carpet over time.”