Martial arts film world mourns death of legendary Hong Kong director Corey Yuen
Corey Yuen, the legendary action star, choreographer and film director, died in 2022 due to complications from COVID-19. His death was kept private at his family’s request until it was recently revealed by Jackie Chan in a Weibo post. Yuen’s six-decade career left an undeniable mark on the martial arts film industry in both Hong Kong cinema and Hollywood.
- Humble beginnings: Yuen began his career as part of the Seven Little Fortunes, a renowned Peking Opera troupe that also included Chan and Sammo Hung. He transitioned into acting in the early 1970s, with notable roles in films like “Fist of Fury” and “The 14 Amazons.” He later expanded his talents into action choreography, stunts and directing, becoming a driving force behind the success of many A-list stars.
- Hero among stars: Yuen’s influence extended to both Hong Kong and Hollywood, playing a pivotal role in launching the careers of stars like Stephen Chow and Michelle Yeoh. He also collaborated extensively with Jet Li, directing hits like “The Legend” (1993) and choreographing Hollywood blockbusters like “Lethal Weapon 4″ (1998), “X-Men” (2000) and “The Expendables” (2010), among others. He is well regarded among peers as one of the industry’s finest action directors.
