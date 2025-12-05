Hong Kong targets contractors and critics in deadly fire probe

Hong Kong officials say noncompliant plastic netting used on the Wang Fuk Court scaffolding failed fire resistance tests after the blaze killed at least 159 residents on Nov. 26. Investigators have seized samples from multiple towers and arrested 15 people, including company directors tied to the renovation. National security officers have also detained some individuals who publicly called for an independent inquiry into the disaster.

Arrests tied to renovation oversight

Investigators reported that seven of 20 netting samples from the estate did not meet required fire resistance standards. Officials said the blaze spread after the netting ignited on lower floors, then reached foam insulation that caught fire when windows fractured from heat. Strong winds carried burning debris between towers, which contributed to the rapid movement of flames across seven residential blocks.

Police arrested directors, site managers and an engineering consultant on suspicion of manslaughter and corruption linked to the renovation project. Regulators suspended additional work by firms connected to the estate while they reviewed inspection records and procurement documents. Chief Secretary Eric Chan said, “They just wanted to make money at the expense of people’s lives,” describing the suspected cost cutting now under investigation.

Critics detained for “inciting hatred”

Former district councillor Kenneth Cheung Kam hung was taken into custody and later released on bail after making public comments about the government’s handling of the fire. Police also arrested 24-year-old student Miles Kwan on suspicion of seditious intent after he handed out flyers urging residents to support his four accountability demands. His online petition gained more than 10,000 signatures in less than a day before it was removed. An AFP reporter saw Kwan leave a police station on Monday following his detention.

Residents assisting displaced families said the arrests created uncertainty among volunteers, although support work at the estate continued. Community members gathered near the damaged towers in Tai Po as families returned to collect belongings or seek assistance, while neighbors distributed supplies and offered comfort to affected residents.

Government response criticized

Rights observers said the rapid use of sedition laws after the fire reflects crisis management approaches commonly associated with Chinese central authorities, which emphasize early control of public messaging during major incidents. The detentions of Cheung and Kwan followed their public appeals for government accountability, placing civic actions related to the disaster under closer scrutiny. Officials also cautioned residents that information circulating outside formal announcements could be treated as unlawful.

Human Rights Watch said the detentions highlight longstanding concerns about the Chinese government’s limits on civic participation and transparency in Hong Kong. “The Wang Fuk Court fire raises serious concerns about the Chinese government’s crushing of what had been Hong Kong’s free press, democratic legislature and vibrant civil society, and the impact on government oversight and safety,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “It’s crucially important not to treat those demanding answers for the tragic fire as criminals.”

