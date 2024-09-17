Hong Konger convicted of wearing seditious T-shirt
Chu Kai-pong, 27, became the first person convicted under Hong Kong’s newly enacted domestic national security law. Chu pleaded guilty to sedition on Monday after being arrested for wearing a T-shirt and mask displaying pro-independence slogans, actions prosecutors said revived memories of the 2019 protests and incited public disorder.
- Details of the case: Chu was arrested on June 12, 2024, at Shek Mun MTR station while wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” and a mask bearing “FDNOL,” shorthand for the 2019 protest mantra “five demands, not one less.” Chu admitted to wearing the clothing to remind people of the protests and express his wish for Hong Kong to return to British rule. He also revealed that he carried a box of excrement for potential attacks on those opposing his beliefs. His lawyer argued for leniency, noting that no one was visibly incited during the 25 minutes he wore the T-shirt.
- About the law and what’s next: Chu pleaded guilty to sedition under the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, which was passed in March 2024 and is colloquially known as Article 23 under Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. The ordinance, which operates alongside Beijing’s 2020 national security law, targets crimes such as sedition, treason, insurrection and espionage, carrying penalties of up to seven years in prison or even 10 years if foreign collusion is involved. Critics argue that it is vague, regressive and aimed at suppressing dissent, while officials maintain it was necessary to “close loopholes” after the 2019 unrest. Chu, who had been jailed previously for a similar offense, is set to be sentenced on Thursday.
Share this Article
Share this Article