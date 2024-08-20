Suspect arrested after man killed near Orange County’s Asian Garden Mall
On the morning of Aug. 16, police and fire officials responded to a report of a man bleeding from the head near Asian Garden Mall on Bolsa Avenue in Westminster, California.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting a homicide investigation. Detectives identified and arrested Hoa Le as a suspect at a nearby shopping center, but the motive for the attack remains unclear. Le will be booked into Orange County Jail for murder, and authorities do not believe there are additional suspects or threats. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Westminster Police Watch Commander or to provide tips anonymously through Orange County Crime Stoppers.
Share this Article
Share this Article