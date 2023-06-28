Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Class of 2024 also includes Brandy, Gal Gadot and the late Chadwick Boseman, among others

Michelle Yeoh and Ken Jeong are set to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sharing the good news: Hollywood Walk of Fame Hundreds of entertainment professionals were nominated to receive stars on the, according to a recent press release .

President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Steve Nissen and Walk of Fame Selection Panel Chair Ellen K announced the final list of chosen members of the “Class of 2024” on Monday.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Walk of Fame also took to social media to spread the word, posting on online platforms such as Instagram .

Selecting the honorees: A total of 31 honorees were chosen in the categories of motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, radio, recording and sports entertainment.

The Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce finalized their decisions during a committee meeting held on June 16.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” Ellen K said. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

The honorees: The Yeoh Chadwick Boseman Class of 2024 members in the motion pictures category include, Chris Pine, Kevin Feige, Chris Meledandri, Gal Gadot, Christina Ricci, Maggie Gyllenhaal and the late The

Jeong The television category includes, Eugene Levy, Jim Nantz, Kerry Washington, Mario Lopez, Michael Schur, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Raul de Molina/Lili Estefan.

Brandy The recording category includes, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, Gwen Stefani, Darius Rucker, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Def Leppard, Toni Braxton and Glen Ballard.

The radio category includes Angie Martinez, while the live theatre/live performance category includes Otis Redding and Jane Krakowski. The sports entertainment category includes Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers.