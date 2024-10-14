North Carolina’s Hmong families seek Asian food items, language access after Helene
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Hmong American families in North Carolina are seeking urgent assistance, particularly with Asian food items and language access.
Helene, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and killed at least 230 people across six states — including over 100 in North Carolina — has left tens of thousands of North Carolinians without power, including Hmong communities. With Helene destroying farms, Hmong families also struggle with accessing Asian food staples such as rice and noodles. “At the end of the day, getting through this disaster, having that comfort food is so important,” Sendra Yang of the N.C. Hmong Women Association, which is organizing food donation drives, told WUNC.
Additionally, limited English proficiency has made applying for FEMA assistance a daunting task for older Hmong refugees, prompting calls for more interpreters. The Hmong Women Association is holding FEMA assistance events until Oct. 15 to help community members fill out forms. Others may apply for FEMA aid by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or using the FEMA App.
Share this Article