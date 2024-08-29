H Mart to open largest food hall in the Northeast in NJ
H Mart is set to open its largest food hall in the Northeast this Friday at American Dream, a retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The new 16,680-square-foot food court will feature 12 dining and shopping options, including dim sum, boba, Japanese curry and Korean drinks. Stores opening on Friday include K-Town Hero, The Boa, Gold Miss, Gong Chan, Jeong’s Noodle and Don Don Curry, among others. “We are thrilled to introduce our latest food hall at American Dream,” H Mart President Stacey Kwon said. “The addition of another food hall will further enhance the world class, one-of-a-kind guest experience that is H Mart at American Dream.”
