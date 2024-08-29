NextSharkNextShark.com

H Mart to open largest food hall in the Northeast in NJ

H Mart to open largest food hall in the Northeast in NJH Mart to open largest food hall in the Northeast in NJ
via Sharon Hahn Darlin (CC BY 2.0)
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
H Mart is set to open its largest food hall in the Northeast this Friday at American Dream, a retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The new 16,680-square-foot food court will feature 12 dining and shopping options, including dim sum, boba, Japanese curry and Korean drinks. Stores opening on Friday include K-Town Hero, The Boa, Gold Miss, Gong Chan, Jeong’s Noodle and Don Don Curry, among others. “We are thrilled to introduce our latest food hall at American Dream,” H Mart President Stacey Kwon said. “The addition of another food hall will further enhance the world class, one-of-a-kind guest experience that is H Mart at American Dream.”
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|