Hirono, Tran honor 50 years of Southeast Asian diaspora in new resolution

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Derek Tran (D-Calif.) introduced a bicameral resolution on Dec. 11 commemorating the 50th anniversary of Southeast Asian refugee resettlement in the U.S.

What it says: The resolution recognizes “the many contributions and sacrifices” made by Southeast Asian Americans for the U.S. and calls for policies to expand opportunities for them. It acknowledges widespread violence from the The resolution recognizes “the many contributions and sacrifices” made by Southeast Asian Americans for the U.S. and calls for policies to expand opportunities for them. It acknowledges widespread violence from the Vietnam War Secret Wars in Laos and Khmer Rouge genocide in Cambodia that forced over a million people to flee their homes 50 years ago. It also honors the communities’ work in defending the U.S. and pledges support for comprehensive policies expanding educational, economic and political opportunities. Seventeen original cosponsors back the bicameral measure, including Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Andy Kim and Reps. Grace Meng and Judy Chu, among others.

Why this matters: More than 3 million Southeast Asian American refugees and their families currently reside in the U.S. Despite this growing share, significant health, economic and educational barriers persist in their communities. The resolution also comes as the Trump administration’s More than 3 million Southeast Asian American refugees and their families currently reside in the U.S. Despite this growing share, significant health, economic and educational barriers persist in their communities. The resolution also comes as the Trump administration’s deportations continue to separate Southeast Asian families. By formally recognizing a half-century of contributions to American military, economy and culture while calling for supportive policies, the measure addresses ongoing disparities and establishes a congressional record that advocates can reference when pushing for equitable access to resources and opportunities for refugee populations.

What they’re saying: Tran, the first Vietnamese American to represent California in Congress and the first to represent the 45th Congressional District, home to the largest Vietnamese diaspora in the world, drew from his family’s experience. “My parents fled persecution in communist Vietnam in search of freedom and democracy,” he Tran, the first Vietnamese American to represent California in Congress and the first to represent the 45th Congressional District, home to the largest Vietnamese diaspora in the world, drew from his family’s experience. “My parents fled persecution in communist Vietnam in search of freedom and democracy,” he said . “This country gave them the chance to rebuild, and provided me with the foundation I needed to become the father, Veteran, small business owner and Congressman I’m proud to be today.”

Hirono, who immigrated to Hawaii from Japan at age 8 and is the first Asian-born immigrant elected to the U.S. Senate, underscored the resolution’s future focus. “This resolution honors the sacrifices many of these refugees have made and reaffirms our commitment to ensuring these communities have access to education, health care and other resources they need to thrive,” she said

