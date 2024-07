$230 omakase experience to launch at famed Flintstone House

Stoneage Omakase (Japanese for “I’ll leave it to you”), a pop-up restaurant located at the iconic Flintstone House in Hillsborough, California, is set to open its doors on July 12, serving customers from Thursday to Sunday, 6-9 p.m. The dining experience will be led by Michelin-starred veteran chef Masaki Sasaki and Sous Chef Atsushi Kuramoto, who will prepare a $230, 15-course meal inside the “Flintstones”-themed home.