$230 omakase experience to launch at famed Flintstone House
Stoneage Omakase (Japanese for “I’ll leave it to you”), a pop-up restaurant located at the iconic Flintstone House in Hillsborough, California, is set to open its doors on July 12, serving customers from Thursday to Sunday, 6-9 p.m. The dining experience will be led by Michelin-starred veteran chef Masaki Sasaki and Sous Chef Atsushi Kuramoto, who will prepare a $230, 15-course meal inside the “Flintstones”-themed home.
- Free tour: While Stoneage Omakase did not reveal much about what diners can expect on the menu, the pop-up organizers shared that customers will be given a complimentary tour of the property before dinner. Reservations for the omakase experience, in which the chef chooses the menu for the courses, began on Wednesday but have since been fully booked, according to its Instagram bio.
- Its history: Chinese American businesswoman Florence Fang bought the property, designed by Bay Area architect William Nicholson and built in the mid-1970s, for $2.8 million in 2017. Fang had been in a years-long legal battle with the town since the purchase, which ended in 2021 with an agreement in which she received $125,000 from the town to cover the expenses of the legal proceedings.
