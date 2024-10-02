Hideo Kojima talks ‘Death Stranding” film, new game with Jordan Peele

Video game development legend Hideo Kojima, creator of the acclaimed “Death Stranding” and “Metal Gear” series, recently signed with talent agency WME to adapt his video game IP, “Death Stranding,” into a movie.

In an interview with Variety published Friday, the 61-year-old auteur shared that while he won’t be directing the film himself due to his commitment to developing “Death Stranding 2,” “Physint” and a game with Jordan Peele called “O.D.”, he will oversee the project to ensure it resonates with movie fans.

“Right now, movies and games are two different branches, but pretty soon, it will be very similar,” he said. “So, it’s not about making a video game out of ‘Nope’ or having Jordan adapt ‘Death Stranding’ into a film. It’s about making something new together.”