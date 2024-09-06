Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe coming to Los Angeles

Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and merchandise store Sanrio Smile Shop are set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Universal Citywalk on Friday.

Dubbed the first of its kind in Los Angeles, Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe will offer adorable desserts like the Hello Kitty Mousse Dome — which has apple pie filling, cinnamon mousse and cinnamon streusel — and colorful beverages named after popular Sanrio characters such as My Melody, Tuxedo Sam, Keroppi, Chococat and Kuromi.

Meanwhile, the Sanrio Smile Shop will offer Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe-themed items that are exclusive to the Universal Citywalk branch, along with other collectibles such as plush toys and jewelry. There is also a designated area at the store for fans to take photos with Hello Kitty and friends.