Chinese scientist jailed for gene-edited babies is now looking for interns

Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui, known for creating the world’s first genetically engineered babies in 2018, is now looking for interns.

In an X post on Nov. 15, He said his new lab in Beijing is “recruiting internship students,” though he did not provide details of expected tasks.

After investigators determined in 2019 that He had violated regulations, he was fired from his job as an associate professor of biology at the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen. He was sentenced to three years in prison in January 2020 but was released earlier in April 2022.