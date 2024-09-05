Hayao Miyazaki honored with ‘Asia’s Nobel Prize’
Renowned Japanese animator and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki was among those who received the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award, often dubbed “Asia’s Nobel Prize.” The award recognized Miyazaki’s significant contributions to Asian society through his thought-provoking films that tackle complex themes in a way accessible to children.
- High praise: The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation lauded Miyazaki for “using his art to make them comprehensible to children, whether it be about protecting the environment, advocating for peace, or championing the rights and roles of women in society.” Miyazaki’s works, including classics like “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke,” explore issues such as environmental protection and peace.
- About the award: Established in 1957 in memory of former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, the Ramon Magsaysay Award is given to individuals and organizations that have made substantial contributions in Asia. This year’s ceremony, set to take place in Manila in November, is also awarding healthcare professionals collective Rural Doctors’ Movement of Thailand, environmentalist and social justice advocate Farwiza Farhan of Indonesia, scholar and cultural preservationist Karma Phuntsho of Bhutan and Agent Orange victims advocate Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong of Vietnam.
