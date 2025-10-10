Hawaiian activist among hundreds detained after Israeli interception of Gaza aid

Jasmine Ikeda, an activist born in Hawaii, was among 479 people detained when Israeli forces intercepted a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza on Oct. 1. The civilian-led convoy is part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which included participants from more than 30 countries such as climate advocate Greta Thunberg, aimed to deliver food and medical supplies to the besieged enclave . Israeli authorities have deported many of those held, including Thunberg, but there has been no official confirmation regarding Ikeda’s current status or whereabouts as of this writing.

Message before detention: “We are preparing for interception,” Ikeda said in a short “We are preparing for interception,” Ikeda said in a short Instagram video before her detention. “Please put pressure on the government to bring us home safely and to stop the genocide for Palestine this is devastating.” The activist, who had been living on Orcas Island in Washington state, worked for environmental and Indigenous rights throughout the Pacific. Thunberg, who was later deported to Greece, described the group’s mission as “a peaceful humanitarian effort” and said, “We will continue until Gaza is free and people get the aid they desperately need.”

Reports from detainees: Most of the detained activists were Most of the detained activists were held at Ketziot Prison , a high-security facility in the Negev desert primarily used to detain Palestinians accused of militant activity. By Oct. 6, 341 detainees had been deported, including 171 flown to Greece and Slovakia. Several deported participants alleged they were subjected to physical and verbal abuse in custody, including sleep and medication deprivation, beatings, dogs being set upon them, being forced to sleep on the floor and being made to watch footage of the Hamas attacks on Israel from 2023. Israeli authorities denied the allegations, saying detainees were treated according to legal standards.

Calls for Ikeda’s safe return: Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington, who represents Ikeda’s district of residence, said his office is working with the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Israel to provide consular assistance. “I am monitoring the situation closely to ensure Jasmine is provided with humane treatment while in custody, legal due process, and is released immediately from Israeli detention,” Larsen said in a Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington, who represents Ikeda’s district of residence, said his office is working with the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Israel to provide consular assistance. “I am monitoring the situation closely to ensure Jasmine is provided with humane treatment while in custody, legal due process, and is released immediately from Israeli detention,” Larsen said in a public statement . In Hawaii, community groups and human rights advocates have called for Ikeda’s safe return and for transparency from both Israeli and U.S. authorities regarding the treatment of detainees.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.