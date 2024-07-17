Hawaii man scammed out of $275,000
Alan Sue, a 78-year-old Asian man, wired $275,000 to Dream Auto Collection in Hollywood, Florida, to buy a 2023 Mercedes Benz G63 with a rare BRABUS package he found online but never received. Sue made the transaction without ever seeing the vehicle or meeting the dealer.
He later called the purchase “stupid and foolish” and said he “thought about killing [himself]” when interviewed by Local 10 News. Following media attention, the dealership, known for previous scams, promised Sue a refund. He has since filed complaints with the FBI, Hollywood Police Department and the State Attorney General’s Office.
