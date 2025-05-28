Hate group numbers dipped because their beliefs became mainstream, new report warns

While the number of hate and extremist groups in the U.S. decreased slightly in 2024, a new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) claims the decline reflects the growing mainstreaming of their ideologies — not a reduction in their influence.

According to the SPLC’s annual “ Year in Hate and Extremism ” report, released May 22, the total number of active hate and anti-government groups dropped by 5% to 1,371. However, the organization warns that many extremists now feel less need to organize separately, as their views are increasingly echoed in government policies and political rhetoric.

Entering the mainstream

“After years of courting politicians and chasing power, hard-right groups are now fully infiltrating our politics and enacting their dangerous ideology into law,” said Margaret Huang , SPLC president and CEO.

The report cites the adoption of anti-diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment into state legislation as examples of extremist positions becoming normalized. As these ideas gain traction within political institutions, some former hate groups have disbanded or become less visible, according to the SPLC

Anti-government and male supremacist groups

While the overall number of hate groups declined, the report found a rise in anti-government extremist organizations, which increased to 838 in 2024. These groups, which include militias and self-identified sovereign citizens, often characterize the federal government as oppressive and illegitimate.

The SPLC also noted a surge in male supremacist groups, which grew to 16 last year. These groups espouse misogynistic ideologies and strict gender hierarchies. The report links their increased visibility to political developments during the 2024 election cycle, including the candidacy of Kamala Harris.

