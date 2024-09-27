Hasan Minhaj reflects on losing ‘Daily Show’ gig after fabrication controversy
Hasan Minhaj recently revealed he was set to host Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” until a New Yorker profile last year fact-checked the stories he has told in his stand-up specials, including ones recounting racist incidents, and sparked controversy. The resulting backlash cost him the coveted gig, a blow Minhaj described in an Esquire interview published Wednesday as simply “part of showbiz.”
- About the controversy: In September 2023, The New Yorker published a profile on Minhaj that accused him of exaggerating or making up some of his stand-up anecdotes. Minhaj would later admit to embellishing certain stories for his stand-up acts but defended his comedic approach, stating that stand-up comedy relies on tools like “hyperbole” and “compressing timelines” to create entertaining stories. He explained to Esquire the pain of seeing his family affected by the backlash, noting, “To see them hurt… that is so painful.”
- Backlash aftermath: Minhaj says he sought counsel from fellow comedians, including former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart. Stewart, who has since reclaimed the hosting gig, purportedly questioned the motives behind the scrutiny, asking, “Why the f*ck are they doing this? And who does this benefit?” “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng also expressed surprise at the backlash, stating that he found it surprising that the “cultural gatekeepers would turn on him so quickly and not give him the benefit of the doubt.”
