Harris leads Trump among South Asians in battleground states: poll
A poll released on Oct. 14 by the Indian American Impact Fund shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump among South Asian voters in battleground states, with the electorate notably motivated to support Harris.
- Results: The survey, conducted among 600 likely South Asian voters across Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, finds Harris with a 48% lead over Trump. Harris supporters are also more motivated, with 80% of them expressing maximum enthusiasm to vote, compared to 66% of Trump’s voters. Key issues include inflation and abortion rights, with 76% of respondents believing abortion should remain legal in most cases. Harris is also seen as more trustworthy than Trump on a wide array of issues, including traditionally conservative areas like the economy, taxes and crime.
- What South Asians are saying: Harris has the endorsement of prominent South Asians such as U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and author Padma Lakshmi, who are encouraging other South Asian voters to rally behind her. This sense of pride in her candidacy resonates deeply within the community, with many seeing her as a reflection of their own stories. Ashwin Ramaswami, of Georgia, told NPR, “The ticket’s [Harris-Walz] been supercharged for the Desi community.” However, Harris also faces criticism, particularly from those concerned about her stance on foreign policy. Referring to the Democrats’ backing of Israel, Anjali Enjeti, said, “It feels like a betrayal that when we finally get somebody who we can relate to in some way, to have them support and enforce a genocide is — it’s just devastating.”
Share this Article
Share this Article