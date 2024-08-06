Kamala Harris chooses Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as VP pick
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 election, praising his support for middle-class families and his background in the National Guard and education.
Walz, who was considered a dark horse contender, gained attention after a viral interview and emerged as a safe choice with liberal credentials, avoiding scrutiny faced by other potential picks. The choice of Walz, who governed Minnesota during the George Floyd riots and holds liberal positions on issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights, is seen as strategic to counter Trump’s efforts in the Midwest. Harris and Walz will campaign in battleground states, starting in Philadelphia and continuing to key states like Wisconsin and Michigan. “We are going to build a great partnership. We are going to build a great team. We are going to win this election,” Harris wrote.
