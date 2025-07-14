Hansen Yang, Dylan Harper stand out in Summer League debuts

Chinese center Hansen Yang and Filipino American guard Dylan Harper each delivered promising performances during their NBA Summer League introductions in Las Vegas.

Yang shows versatility

Yang, a 7-foot-1 Chinese center from Zibo, Shandong, made his Summer League debut after being selected 16th overall in June’s NBA draft and traded to Portland. The 20-year-old, who starred in China’s CBA where he averaged 15.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, finished his first game with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 106–73 win over Golden State on Friday. He added two steals and drew praise for his composure, passing ability and defensive instincts which previously earned him Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player honors in the CBA.

Dylan Harper excels

Harper, a 19-year-old American guard from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, was the No. 2 overall pick by San Antonio in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Rutgers. In just 20 minutes of court time, Harper posted 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in a 76–69 win over Dallas on Saturday. The Rutgers product went 5-for-12 from the field and was 6-for-7 from the free throw line. After the game Harper said he was “happy to play basketball again” after recovering from a recent groin injury.

