Hanoi university loosens height requirements for students amid outrage
The Hanoi School of Business and Management (HSB), part of the Vietnam National University in Hanoi, removed its height requirement for students on June 6 amid public outrage. The requirement previously applied to all four of its undergraduate programs, but now HSB only considers the height criterion for its Management and Security course.
- The requirement: Under the previous rule, female student applicants had to be at least 5-foot-1 tall and male student applicants had to be at least 5-foot-4 tall to be considered. HSB justified the requirement by stating that, in addition to academics, physical appearance, including height, is an important factor in nurturing students to become self-confident future leaders.
- Education Ministry’s response: The Education Ministry’s directive to the Vietnam National University in Hanoi stated that HSB must ensure that “no candidate loses the opportunity to apply due to regulations unrelated to qualifications and abilities, except for those specified by the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defense.”
