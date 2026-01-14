‘Hamnet,’ ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ secure major Golden Globe wins

“Hamnet” and “KPop Demon Hunters” emerged among the most awarded films at the Golden Globe Awards held Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet” won best motion picture drama, recognizing the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel that centers on the personal life of William Shakespeare’s family.

“KPop Demon Hunters” secured the Golden Globe for best animated film and also won best original song for “Golden.” The song’s credited writers are Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae and Mark Sonnenblick. The wins build on the film’s momentum earlier this awards season, after “KPop Demon Hunters” also took best animated feature and best song for “Golden” at the Critics Choice Awards last week.

Zhao was also nominated for best director and best screenplay for “Hamnet,” while South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun received a nomination for best actor, musical or comedy for “No Other Choice.” Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi earned nominations for best director and best screenplay for “It Was Just an Accident,” and Pakistani American comedian Kumail Nanjiani received a nomination for best stand-up comedy performance for “Night Thoughts.”

