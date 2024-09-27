‘Hallyu! The Korean Wave’ exhibition opens at Asian Art Museum in San Francisco

“Hallyu! The Korean Wave,” an immersive exhibition celebrating the global phenomenon of Korean pop culture, is currently on display at the Asian Art Museum (200 Larkin St., San Francisco).

Open through Jan. 6, the exhibit features nearly 300 artifacts that highlight the rich history and impact of K-pop, K-dramas and the K-beauty industry. Curated by Yoon-Jee Choi, the exhibit incorporates elements of South Korean history, connecting past struggles with today’s vibrant cultural exports through interactive installations inspired by hit shows like “Squid Game” and award-winning films such as “Parasite.”