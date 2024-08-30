Netflix drops ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Season 2 trailer
Netflix has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its hit Korean mystery series “Gyeongseong Creature,” premiering on Sept. 27.
The new season leaps from the 1945 setting of the first to present-day Seoul, where survivor Chae-ok (Han So-hee) encounters Ho-jae (Park Seo-jun), a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to someone from her past. With the return of director Chung Dong-yoon and screenwriter Kang Eun-kyung, the season introduces new characters tied to the chilling experiments of the past. Season 1, released in late 2023, was a global success, reaching the streaming giant’s top 10 chart in 69 countries. “Gyeongseong Creature” joins a growing slate of returning Korean content on Netflix this year, including “Sweet Home,” “Hellbound,” “Zombieverse,” “Squid Game” and “Physical 100.”
