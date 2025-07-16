Greta Lee to make directorial debut with horror novel adaptation

Searchlight Pictures announced July 8 that Greta Lee will make her feature directorial debut with “The Eyes Are the Best Part,” a psychological horror adaptation of Monika Kim’s novel of the same name.

Lee , known for her lead role in “Past Lives” (2023), is also writing the screenplay and will serve as a producer. Lee’s previous credits include executive producing and co-writing the series “Diamond in the Dirt” and writing for the Apple TV+ animated show “Central Park.”

The story follows Ji-won, a Korean American college freshman whose life spirals after family upheaval and unsettling new relationships, exploring themes of identity, obsession and cultural pressures. Casting and release details have not yet been announced.

