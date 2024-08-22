Greta Lee strips down for Calvin Klein’s Fall 2024 campaign
Greta Lee is starring in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2024 campaign.
Photographed by long-time collaborator Mert Alas, the campaign – inspired by the “electric energy of fall in the city” – features the 41-year-old “Past Lives” actor going about her day and dancing to The Go-Go’s “We Got the Beat” in a video while wearing Calvin Klein underwear. “Being a part of this campaign means a lot to me because I was able to truly show up as myself and lean into a side of myself that I’ve never shown before,” Lee said. The campaign launched globally on Tuesday.
