GOP House candidate goes viral for fiery clapback at Democratic rival
Lily Tang Williams, a Republican candidate vying to fill the open seat in New Hampshire’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives, has gone viral for her straightforward rebuttals against her Democratic opponent, Maggie Goodlander, in a televised debate on Thursday. A Chinese immigrant and staunch conservative, Williams accused Goodlander of being out of touch with ordinary Americans, drawing attention and even earning an endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- What happened: Hosted by WMUR, the debate showcased the stark contrasts between Williams and Goodlander’s stances and policies. Economic concerns dominated the discussion, with Goodlander arguing for middle-class tax cuts while slamming Williams’ support of “trickle-down economics,” which sees tax cuts for big businesses as beneficial to the entire economy. However, Williams struck back sharply in what would be a standout moment: “You are wealthy. You’re worth $20 million to $30 million. How do you know about regular people’s suffering? Do you go shopping? Go to Walmart? Buy food?” She then emphasized her connection to everyday citizens, criticizing Goodlander for what she called a temporary return to Nashua “with millions of dollars from Washington, D.C., insiders.”
- The numbers: Both candidates are reported to be millionaires. Tang Williams is worth between $3.8 million and $8.6 million, while Goodlander is worth between $9.9 million and $39 million.
- About Williams: Williams’ past and policies are rooted in her experience growing up under Mao Zedong in Communist China. She reportedly immigrated to the U.S. with only $100 in her pocket and became a U.S. citizen in 1994. She notes in her campaign website, “I fear the country I love is becoming the country I left.” Her policy platform calls for fiscal conservatism, smaller government and border security. She has also expressed skepticism about ongoing U.S. aid to Ukraine. Despite Goodlander’s eight-point lead in polls, Williams has found new energy in her campaign, underscored by the endorsement of Kennedy Jr. who was “so impressed” by her debate performance.
Share this Article
Share this Article