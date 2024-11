GOP House candidate goes viral for fiery clapback at Democratic rival

Lily Tang Williams, a Republican candidate vying to fill the open seat in New Hampshire’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives, has gone viral for her straightforward rebuttals against her Democratic opponent, Maggie Goodlander, in a televised debate on Thursday. A Chinese immigrant and staunch conservative, Williams accused Goodlander of being out of touch with ordinary Americans, drawing attention and even earning an endorsement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.