The interaction began as a routine conversation between Vidhay and Gemini, but took a dark turn when the chatbot responded with a message that included threatening language: “You are a waste of time and resources… a burden on society… Please die.”

Vidhay told

CBS News

that he was shaken by the message, noting the impact it could have on someone in a vulnerable mental state. His sister echoed his concern, saying, “I hadn’t felt panic like that in a long time.”