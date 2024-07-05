Google Translate adds 5 regional Philippine languages

Google Translate has expanded its languages to include five additional languages representing various regions in the Philippines: Waray (Eastern Visayas), Bikol (Southeastern Luzon), Hiligaynon (Western Visayas), Kapampangan (Pampanga and Tarlac) and Pangasinan (Northern Luzon).

The update, which utilizes Google’s powerful PaLM 2 large language model for translation, adds 110 new languages in total, making it the platform’s largest to date.